Illegal fireworks cause 3-alarm fire in Oakland hills, officials say

This image shows crews battling a fire caused by illegal fireworks in the hills of Oakland, Calif. on June 28, 2020. (Oakland Fire Dept.)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Illegal fireworks are to blame for a brushfire that burned 2.5 acres in the Oakland hills early Sunday morning, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The fire near Howard Elementary School and Interstate Highway 580 was reported shortly after 3 a.m. and was quickly elevated to three alarms, with 56 firefighters responding.

No structures were involved or threatened and no injuries were reported.

In a tweet, the Oakland Fire Department said:

"Leave fireworks to the professionals. 3:09AM this morning a 3-Alarm, 2.5 acre Vegetation Fire in #Oakland at Crest Ave and Fontaine St. 56 firefighters responded, no structures were involved or threatened, and no injuries. The fire was caused by illegal fireworks."

