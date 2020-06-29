Illegal fireworks cause 3-alarm fire in Oakland hills, officials say

LEAVE FIREWORKS TO THE PROFESSIONALS. 3:09AM this morning a 3-Alarm, 2.5 acre Vegetation Fire in #Oakland at Crest Ave and Fontaine St. 56 firefighters responded, no structures were involved or threatened, and no injuries. The fire was caused by illegal fireworks. #oakland pic.twitter.com/PXhc4ZNoNu — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) June 28, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Illegal fireworks are to blame for a brushfire that burned 2.5 acres in the Oakland hills early Sunday morning, the Oakland Fire Department said.The fire near Howard Elementary School and Interstate Highway 580 was reported shortly after 3 a.m. and was quickly elevated to three alarms, with 56 firefighters responding.No structures were involved or threatened and no injuries were reported.In a tweet, the Oakland Fire Department said:"Leave fireworks to the professionals. 3:09AM this morning a 3-Alarm, 2.5 acre Vegetation Fire in #Oakland at Crest Ave and Fontaine St. 56 firefighters responded, no structures were involved or threatened, and no injuries. The fire was caused by illegal fireworks."