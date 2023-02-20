3-alarm fire breaks out at East Bay's oldest, first Black church in Oakland

"I feel like this is a bad dream." The pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church was at a loss for words after the building caught fire Sunday night. No one was hurt.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland firefighters are investigating the cause of a 3-alarm fire at the East Bay's first and oldest Black church.

Flames broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday night at First African Methodist Episcopal Church on Telegraph Avenue. It's also known as "FAME." No one was injured in the fire.

MORE: Crews battling large fire in San Leandro, officials said

The pastor Rodney D. Smith spoke about the church and its history.

"This church is about the people," Pastor Smith said. "It's about the people of this community, it's about the people of the East Bay, it's about the people who love Oakland. FAME has a strong, rich history and we are about community. I'm at a loss for words. I don't even know what to say. I feel like this is a bad dream."

In a tweet at 3 a.m. Monday, firefighters say they are still working to put out the fire and are looking for additional hot spots.

Sixty firefighters are on the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live