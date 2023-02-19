2 children injured after vehicle crashes into Oakland home and causes fire, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two children have been transported to a hospital for minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into an Oakland home and hit a gas meter, which caused a structure fire, said the Oakland Fire Department.

OFD said the fire is currently contained to a single garage on Serrano Circle and that PG &E is also on the scene and has shut off the gas in the area. The fire department said that no evacuations were necessary at this time and that no other residents in the area have been injured.

