Orinda home gets crashed into for 2nd time in 2 years

An Orinda family had to call emergency crews and a contractor after another car crashed into their home for the second time in two years.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- An Orinda family had to call emergency crews and a contractor after another car crashed into their home for the second time in two years.

They say on Friday night an Uber Eats driver went right through their driveway and into the lower level of their home. That crash happened in the same spot as another one two years ago involving a drunk driver.

"It is the exact same path both times," Seth Orvis said. "My wife and kids were eating dinner up in the kitchen. About 7:00 p.m., they heard what sounded like a bomb downstairs. Because of our prior experience, we thought there was no way a car had come inside the house again, and she came down and there was a ford mustang in our office."

Orvis says in 2020, a drunk driver hit their lower level causing significant damage to the house and the furniture inside. He says it took seven months to repair, and now another car hit the same place.

It is unknown right now if intoxication played a factor into the second crash.

In both incidents, no one was hurt.

MORE: Driver who fled scene after crashing into San Jose townhouse found and arrested for DUI, police say

The Orvis family is now asking the City of Orinda to make safety improvements to their street.

Their home is on a narrow road in the Orinda Hills where there are very little street lights and road signs. Right in front of their house is a three-way intersection with only one stop sign.

MORE: Driver crashes into SJ apartment sparking 2-alarm fire; firefighter injured by exploding tire

"They don't have to stop," Orvis said. "The speed limit is supposed to be 20-25 and there are signs that say 15 down the street, but not here."

ABC 7 has reached out to the City of Orinda and we have not heard back yet. Orvis fears if nothing gets done to make his street safer, a third crash will happen.

"There has got to be something that gets done here," he said. "My wife doesn't want to live here. We want to move because this is crazy."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live