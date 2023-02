Crews responding to 3-alarm house fire in Oakland

Crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire in the 6800 block of Aitken Drive in Oakland Thursday afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO)

The fire reportedly began in the garage of a home on Aitken Drive off Shepherd Canyon Road.

Firefighters say three residential structures are currently impacted. Residents are asked to avoid the area, and stay off of Shepherd Canyon Road to ensure ease of access for emergency vehicles.

