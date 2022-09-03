CHP releases photo of cars believed to be involved in deadly Oakland freeway shooting of toddler

23-month-old Jasper was in a car with his mother and family when a bullet went through their front windshield on I-880 in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol released a new image Friday night of two vehicles believed to be involved in the deadly Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu.

The CHP says the photo it released Friday shows both of those vehicles, one is a 2007-2010 grey Infiniti sedan and the other a grey Nissan sedan.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Jasper was in a car with his mother, aunt, and cousins on the way home to Fremont when a bullet went through their front windshield in the area of northbound Interstate 880 (I-880), near Interstate 980 (I-980).

Sources told ABC7 News last year that Jasper was shot in the forehead and caught in gang crossfire.

The CHP says if you or someone you know has information about those vehicles or this incident to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.

