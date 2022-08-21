Investigation underway after man dies of blunt force trauma on Oakland street, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has died on a street in a suspect homicide in Oakland Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person down around 5:30 a.m. on 90th and Bancroft Avenue.

They say the man was injured and suffered blunt force trauma.

Investigators say the injuries do not appear to be the result of a traffic accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

