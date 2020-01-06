Oakland announces new plan to crack down on violence after man killed in laptop theft

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Oakland is taking steps to crack down on violence.

Monday it announced the creation of the Department of Violence Prevention.

The city will also introduce the person who will be in charge of running it and is set to reveal its latest crime statistics from 2019.

RELATED: Candlelight memorial held for man killed in Oakland Starbucks laptop theft

This comes just days after the laptop robbery that turned deadly.

People in the Montclair neighborhood gathered to remember the victim Shuo Zeng on Sunday.

He was killed chasing after the thieves who took his laptop from this Starbucks.

The two men charged in the crime, Javon Lee and Byron Reed, both appeared in court Monday.
