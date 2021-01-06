Oakland mayor says more painful cuts ahead in new year as city faces $62M budget shortfall

"If we don't make hard decisions now, we will face heart-breaking decisions later," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.
Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin has already imposed $29 million dollars in reductions, including to police and fire services.
"When you close firehouses, it means response times get extended," said Zac Unger, President of Local 55 Oakland Firefighters. "So closing firehouses in the middle of both a pandemic and in the middle of epic wildfires is just terrible public policy."
