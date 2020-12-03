Oakland mayor responds to breach of COVID-19 rules by some CA leaders

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Governor Gavin Newsom have both been under scrutiny for attending dinners at the French Laundry in Napa.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze on "Midday Live," and we asked what she thinks about their actions.
"One of the most important tools we have during the pandemic is public trust in the government. Every day we're asking people to make tremendous sacrifices and to believe they are necessary according to science," Schaaf said in part.
You can watch her full response in the video player above.
Mayor Schaaf also talked about Oakland City Council approving a ban on natural gas in new construction, both residential and commercial.
She says the alternative doesn't cost any more money, and is also safer, more sustainable and better for the environment.
Lastly, Schaaf addressed the Mayor's Toy Drive, which she says is in need of donations.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no physical presents accepted, but instead money and gift card donations.
People are encouraged to purchase the gift cards from local businesses, to make it a win-win for everyone.
Go here if you'd like to make a donation.
