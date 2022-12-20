Oakland police searching for 2 missing teen sisters

Oakland police are asking for the public's help to find two teen sisters Herlinda Martinez and Paola Martinez, missing since Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teen sisters.

Police say Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen on Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Herlinda is described as a Hispanic female, with red and brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes. She stands at 5'2" and weighs 95 pounds.

Paola is described as a Hispanic female, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes. She stands at 4'11" and weighs 100 pounds.

The family reports both girls are in good mental and physical condition. Police say they're at risk, because of their age.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of either Herlinda or Paola, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

