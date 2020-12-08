Popular East Bay museum offers virtual tours, digitized exhibits amid COVID-19 pandemic

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6342600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If great operas are built around passion, arrogance, and tragic loss, the year 2020 could be its own script. In a virtual performance, SF Opera stars are turning the struggles of this past year, into a kind of "personal opera," for fans to appreciate.