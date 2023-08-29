  • Watch Now

Oakland boat owners watch out for 'pirates' as crime spreads to the water

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 2:17PM
Boat owners at Jack London Square report that thieves are arriving in small watercrafts and using bolt cutters to break in, stealing engines, tools, and even entire sailboats.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Add pirates to Oakland's list of crime problems.

Boat owners at Jack London Square told the San Francisco Chronicle that thieves are arriving in small watercrafts and using bolt cutters to break into boats.

They have stolen engines, tools and life rafts.

Several sailboats also have been stolen.

Boat owners blame nearby homeless encampments.

In March, the Oakland city council passed an ordinance that allows police to seize boats anchored illegally at city harbors.

