Security guard remembered as Oakland police adds tactical teams to address violent crimes

This comes less than a week after security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, was shot as he guarded a television reporter. Nishita later died from his injuries.
Saturday's video shows Kevin Nishita's casket draped in an American flag and wheeled to an Alameda County Coroner's van.
"When I heard he was in the hospital I was like well of course he's going to be okay," said San Francisco Park Ranger Jayel Whitted.
But sadly Nishita died early Saturday morning from the gunshot he sustained as he guarded a KRON4 News reporter during an attempted robbery last week in Oakland.
Whitted worked alongside Nishita for seven years with the Hayward Police department. He says he had just spoke to Nishita a few weeks ago as he guarded a media crew near Kezar Stadium.
"The one thing he was telling me was how much he enjoyed doing what he was doing working for the media, still being out there with people, and still making those friends," said Whitted.
Oakland police announced Sunday that they will have additional staffing to address the increase in violent crime. Also Sunday, Oakland City Councilmembers Sheng Thao and Loren Taylor tweeting their condolences in the case and displeasure for what happened.
OPD will have additional staffing to address the increase in violent crime. Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows & other violent crimes. The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents. pic.twitter.com/WE49IaWtdp— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 28, 2021
Everyone, including myself, who knew Nishita as someone who always had a smile on his face, and someone who was kind and complimentary, saddened over his loss.
"I'd hear a certain call come out and I was kind of like sketchy about it, but when I heard that Kevin was the one coming to cover me, I didn't know how but I knew things were going to be okay," says Whitted.
A family representative tells us that Kevin's wife is surrounded by family members and close friends. They say funeral plans are still being made. Currently a $32,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who is to blame.
The GoFundMe for Kevin Nishita's family can be found here.