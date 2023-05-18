Oakland Popeyes shuts down after teens claim child labor violations, unsafe work conditions

The Popeyes franchise has shut down its Oakland location after teens claimed unsafe work conditions and child labor violations.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Popeyes franchise has shut down its Oakland location after claims of unsafe work conditions and child labor violations.

Two 17-year-old employees at the fast-food restaurant at 70th and International Boulevard filed the labor and safety complaints, which cite an incident from February when a customer climbed over the counter and assaulted an employee.

Popeyes corporate responded in a statement Thursday, saying the company immediately shut down the restaurant to launch a swift investigation.

A rally is getting underway at the Oakland location Thursday, as workers are calling on the state to investigate the matter.

