A's help create happy housewarming for new Ronald McDonald House in Oakland

Several Oakland A's players stopped by the new Ronald McDonald House set to open in 2023 with a truck full of gifts.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A house just across the street from a busy children's hospital isn't exactly the kind of location most buyers are seeking. For Ronald McDonald House Charities, however, it is the perfect spot.

The new Ronald McDonald House in Oakland will serve families with pediatric patients recovering from bone marrow transplants free of charge.

Those immune-compromised kids need to stay nearby the hospital as they receive treatment and recover. Previously, these patients would stay at donated housing in San Francisco and commute to Oakland. This will be a much more convenient option.

From the porch and upstairs bedrooms, you have a clear view of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

A quick walk across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and you're in the presence of some of the most skilled pediatric doctors in the world. And the comforts of a home will make the stay much more pleasant. Beds, kitchens, a place to shower and do laundry all make a big difference during a long hospital stay.

The new home will be opening in 2023, and they are looking for help providing housewarming gifts, care kits and supplies for the incoming families.

The Oakland Athletics got the ball rolling. A's players Stephen Vogt, Dermis Garcia, Vimael Machin and Jared Koenig stopped by the house with a truck full of gifts picked out by Vogt's kids. The selected items included Nintendo Switch video game consoles, books, games and toys. The items will provide a happy distraction during tough times.

Assistance from the new Ronald McDonald House in Oakland won't be exclusive to the families staying there. It will provide space for families to visit and help with snacks and meals.

The charity's Feed the Love Oakland program, which provides free meals outside the hospital entrance will also be taking advantage of the home.

