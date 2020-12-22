Bay Area companies donate housing to Ronald McDonald House Charities amid pandemic

#BABBA “Thanks for helping me with the apartment. I really like it.” 9 yr old Tauseef Shah recently underwent a bone marrow transplant ⁦@UCSFChildrens⁩ Thanks to partnership bet @RMCH_BayArea and @RentSFNow Tauseef and Dad have a safe apt to live in during treatment. pic.twitter.com/vbsdYUAQGE