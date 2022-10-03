Video released by Oakland police shows 2 suspects running up to school with firearms

Oakland police have released a video showing the moments before the shooting on the King Estates School Campus, in hopes of finding the two suspects.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police have released a new video showing the moments before the shooting on the King Estates School Campus on Fontaine street.

The video shows two men running up to the school building's front door with firearms in their hands. And you can see students out front running for their safety.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is asking for the public's help to identify the two shooting suspects in the video.

The chief says it's still unclear if the building's door was open or exactly how the suspects managed to get in through the front door.

Two of the six victims are still in the hospital - one worker and 1 student. They're expected to be okay.

If you have information about this case, contact the OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

