Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting that killed 1 while filming music video, police say

One person is dead and several others were hit by gunfire at a Valero gas station in Oakland Monday evening, police said.

Oakland police arrested a man for the murder of 18-year-old Mario Navarro.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting that killed one person and injured several others in Oakland, authorities said on Wednesday.

Oakland police arrested Brian Cruz for the murder of 18-year-old Mario Navarro.

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the 5900 block of MacArthur Blvd while filming a music video at a gas station.

About 40-50 people were at the location when shots rang out during the recording, police said.

"I'm outraged. I'm disgusted. The community is outraged. We are disgusted," said Oakland council member Kevin Jenkins, back in January. "Mario Navarro's life was stolen from him."

