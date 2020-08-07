Report: At least 4 people shot, 1 dead in Oakland

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after four people were shot in East Oakland last night.

Our media partner: the East Bay Times reports one person was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Fairfax Avenue, a block east of High Street.

Three ambulances were called to provide care for the injured. Investigators say one of the victims suffered life-threatening wounds. Two others had minor injuries.

RELATED: Police shoot, kill man they say was armed in Oakland after chase

No word on any suspects or motive for the shooting.

Earlier this week, Oakland Police said homicides were up in the city last month. Eleven people were killed in July, compared to seven in the same month last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandopdshooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF teachers reach tentative deal on distance learning
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
July jobs report: 1.8M jobs added, unemployment falls to 10.2%
A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute
Growing interest in homeschooling as school year nears
SF restaurant uses 'igloos' for socially distanced dining
Show More
One woman's tips for getting through EDD's helpline
Bodycam video released in deadly Hayward police shooting
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Lawsuit filed against Vallejo, police dept. over killing of man
More TOP STORIES News