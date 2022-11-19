  • Watch Now

1 killed in possible freeway shooting in Oakland, CHP says

Saturday, November 19, 2022 5:09PM
The California Highway Patrol says they are investigating a possible highway shooting on Interstate 80 in Oakland on Saturday.

Authorities say one person died in the shooting.

It happened around 2:40 a.m.

Officials say two cars involved in the shooting drove to different parts of Richmond before reporting the incident to police.

It is still under investigation.

All lanes of west bound I-80 east of the Bay Bridge toll plaza have reopened.

