1 killed in possible freeway shooting in Oakland, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says they are investigating a possible highway shooting on Interstate 80 in Oakland on Saturday.

Authorities say one person died in the shooting.

It happened around 2:40 a.m.

Officials say two cars involved in the shooting drove to different parts of Richmond before reporting the incident to police.

It is still under investigation.

All lanes of west bound I-80 east of the Bay Bridge toll plaza have reopened.

