Woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Oakland neighborhood, police say

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 12:46AM
Woman shot multiple times in Oakland neighborhood, police say
A woman who was shot multiple times in Oakland's Fruitvale District Monday remains in critical condition, police said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who was shot multiple times in Oakland Monday remains in critical condition, police said.

It happened just before noon in the Fruitvale District, on the dead-end section of Nicol Avenue off of Fruitvale Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 shows a vehicle following the woman's car.

Three suspects charged her vehicle and shot toward her car multiple times.

Police are investigating but have not released much information.

