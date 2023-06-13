A woman who was shot multiple times in Oakland's Fruitvale District Monday remains in critical condition, police said.

Woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Oakland neighborhood, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who was shot multiple times in Oakland Monday remains in critical condition, police said.

It happened just before noon in the Fruitvale District, on the dead-end section of Nicol Avenue off of Fruitvale Avenue.

MORE: 1 injured in shooting near Fruitvale station in Oakland, police say

Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 shows a vehicle following the woman's car.

Three suspects charged her vehicle and shot toward her car multiple times.

Police are investigating but have not released much information.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live