OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fruitvale BART Station has reopened following an emergency closure due to a nearby shooting investigation Monday evening.BART spokesperson says a person was injured in the shooting and is at the hospital. The shooting did not happen on BART property, according to the transit agency.ABC7's photographer at the scene tells us it looks like a Metro PCS store nearby was also hit by gunfire.BART closed Fruitvale station for about 20 minutes after the shooting but service has resumed.