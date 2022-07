EMBED >More News Videos An 83-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting of another man in San Jose on Monday evening, according to police.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police on Wednesday are investigating a shooting in downtown Oakland that killed one person.The shooting happened around 1:30a.m. at 19th St. between Broadway and Telegraph Ave.Telegraph Ave. is currently closed.In the video above, a car is at the scene with what appears to be bullet holes in the passenger side window.Oakland police have not released any information on the shooting.