83-year-old arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting man, San Jose police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An 83-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a fatal shooting of another man in San Jose on Monday evening, according to police.

Bert McElhaney is accused of the shooting that officers responded to at 6:39 p.m. in the 2100 block of Almaden Road. They arrived and found the shooting victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately available.

Investigators were able to identify McElhaney as the suspect and took him into custody at a home in San Jose. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to police.

San Jose police did not release any details on what led to the fatal shooting, which is the city's 20th homicide in 2022. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the department's homicide unit at 3810@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.
