'Violent Friday': From shootings to armed robberies, OPD chief addresses crime-filled weekend

A homicide, multiple shootings, armed robberies and armed carjackings all occurred on the same night, police said.
OPD chief addresses violent crime over holiday weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. -- On what police described as a "violent Friday," an Oakland police officer discharged his firearm when responding to a call regarding an armed suspect, but the suspect was not struck and no one was injured Friday, police said.

A homicide, multiple shootings, armed robberies and armed carjackings also occurred Friday, and Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong held a news conference Monday to give further details on all these incidents.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 500 block of 98th Avenue when a community member called police to report a man brandishing a firearm at an area resident, according to police.

The armed individual physically assaulted and brandished a firearm at one of the officers, and during the incident, an officer discharged his firearm at the armed individual, police said. The individual was not struck and no officers were physically injured during this incident, according to police.

One suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said. In accordance with department policy, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division and the Oakland Community Police Review Agency are investigating the officer-involved shooting, consistent with departmental policy, according to police.

