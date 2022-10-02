At least 2 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting, authorities say

The shooting happened on Apgar St. between West MacArthur Blvd. and Market St. just before 10 p.m. on Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people were shot in a residential area between West Oakland and Emeryville on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened on Apgar St. between West MacArthur Blvd. and Market St. just before 10 p.m.

West Oakland and Emeryville police responded to the shooting.

Authorities say four victims were treated.

Two of those victims died on the scene, while the other two were treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

The condition of those two people is unknown.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

This comes after another shooting earlier Saturday morning where one person was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, though the exact condition is unknown.

