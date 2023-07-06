Suspect arrested in Chicago for Oakland shooting death of man delivering flowers, police say

Police in Oakland have announced the arrest of Eric Locelvira on suspicion of the murder of Matheus Gaidos on June 21, the department said Thursday.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police in Oakland have announced the arrest of a man on suspicion of the murder of Matheus Gaidos on June 21, the department said Thursday.

Eric Locelvira was arrested in Chicago with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, Oakland Police said.

The fatal shooting happened in the 400 block of 26th Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Police had released a photo of Locelvira on June 28 in hopes of identifying him; they eventually announced his name early Thursday as a "person of interest" and were seeking help locating him.

