OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A sideshow took over an Oakland freeway late Sunday afternoon.Video shows drivers on southbound I-880 near Brooklyn Basin, spinning donuts across all lanes.Traffic was at a standstill.ABC7 has contacted the California Highway Patrol, who is responsible for investigating this.We have yet to hear back.