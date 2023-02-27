  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows semi-truck participating in illegal Oakland sideshow

Some people even hopped on the back of the trailer during the stunt.

KGO logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 12:17AM
Video shows semi-truck participating in illegal Oakland sideshow
EMBED <>More Videos

A semi-truck took part in a sideshow on the streets of Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A semi-truck took part in a sideshow on the streets of Oakland overnight on Friday.

VIDEO: Semi-truck participating in illegal Oakland sideshow

The semi-truck was seen going in circles on Grand Ave. near the Bay Bridge.

MORE: Oakland city official proposes plan to crack down on sideshow organizers, spectators

Some people even hopped on the back of the trailer during the stunt.

Cars were also seen doing donuts at at least two other locations including across from the Oakland coliseum, and on the Northbound Interstate 880 freeway.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW