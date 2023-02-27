Video shows semi-truck participating in illegal Oakland sideshow

A semi-truck took part in a sideshow on the streets of Oakland.

Some people even hopped on the back of the trailer during the stunt.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A semi-truck took part in a sideshow on the streets of Oakland overnight on Friday.

VIDEO: Semi-truck participating in illegal Oakland sideshow

The semi-truck was seen going in circles on Grand Ave. near the Bay Bridge.

MORE: Oakland city official proposes plan to crack down on sideshow organizers, spectators

Some people even hopped on the back of the trailer during the stunt.

Cars were also seen doing donuts at at least two other locations including across from the Oakland coliseum, and on the Northbound Interstate 880 freeway.