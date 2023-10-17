TODAY: Oakland Mayor Thao to give first State of the City Address with crime at center of issues

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao will give her first State of the City Address as she faces a dwindling budget, no permanent police chief, and a damaging crime reputation.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao will give her first State of the City Address on Tuesday.

With a dwindling budget, no permanent police chief, and a damaging crime reputation, it has been a challenging first year for the mayor.

Residents are already weighing in on options to make the city safer.

A community safety meeting was held at Beebe Memorial Cathedral Monday night where community members demanded a safer Oakland.

They were advocating for change after a weekend where the city saw three more killings. That pushes the city's yearly homicide to 103.

Data from the Oakland Police Department shows reports of burglaries, vehicle thefts, robberies, and carjackings are all increasing.

Ahead of Thao's State of the City Address, a group called Neighbors Together Oakland will be holding a protest outside of City Hall as they demand accountability from the mayor.

They say that under her admission, Oakland leads the nation in stolen vehicles. The city also missed a crucial grant deadline costing millions and rising crime has led to rampant business loss.

The State of the City will start at 2 p.m. in Oakland City Council chambers.

