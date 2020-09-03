building a better bay area

Oakland Unified to provide free 'grab and go' meals for all city residents under 18

By
OAKLAND, Calif. -- All Oaklanders who are 18 years old and younger can get free meals at 22 Oakland Unified School District schools starting Thursday, district officials said Wednesday.

Families can pick up food from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, including 10 meals per child on Thursdays to last the weekend.

RELATED: Steph and Ayesha Curry work with Alameda County Community Food Bank, Oakland school district during school closures

Everyone is urged to practice social distancing and wear a mask to protect themselves and others.

No "Grab and Go" meals will be distributed on Monday, Sept. 7, because it's Labor Day.

Young people going to charter schools, private schools and receiving homeschooling are eligible, which was the case over the summer until about three weeks ago when federal rules changed, limiting meals to students in OUSD schools.

RELATED: Oakland High School students, parents struggle with online classes, crowded study areas at home as new school year starts

The federal rule change was reversed, school district officials said. Students in Oakland's Young Adult Program are also eligible.

"This is an exciting and welcome change," said OUSD Nutrition Services Executive Director Irene Reynolds. "Our role is to feed the young people of Oakland. It shouldn't be to weed out families in need just because their children don't attend our schools.

"Hunger is a critical issue in our city, especially now during the pandemic, and we must ensure all children receive the nutritious food they need to get them through this challenging time."

RELATED: Oakland teachers face challenges as schools enter critical learning phase due to COVID-19 pandemic

The meal program will provide three meals for each student each weekday and four meals for each weekend.

On Thursdays, in addition to 10 meals per child, families can get other necessities. Pickup days are Mondays and Thursdays. Kids do not need to be present.

A map of the 22 sites and more information about the meal program can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandeducationbuilding a better bay areahigh schoolschoolslunchfoodbreakfast
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area property owners voice concern over eviction bill
SF barbershops reopen for outdoor service
Counter-protesters question why they weren't allowed to cross GGB during pro-Trump rally
Gov. Newsom signs extension of eviction relief bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Rally expected outside Nancy Pelosi's home amid salon backlash
Heat wave heading for Bay Area: Here's how hot it will be
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Spare the Air extended through Saturday amid poor air quality
Biden visits Kenosha, meets Jacob Blake's family
Crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away in NC flash flood
Show More
Trump aims to defund Democratic-run cities
Parrot goes viral with flawless Beyoncé cover
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Signal in Beirut rubble raises hope for survivor weeks after blast
Walmart reveals 2020 Hottest Toys list
More TOP STORIES News