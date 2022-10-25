LIVE: Oakland police update on 30-day plan to combat gun violence, as city sees another murder

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Police Department will update the public on Tuesday on its effort to reduce violence in the city.

It comes as the city grapples with an increase in violent crime and shootings.

During the 11 a.m. news conference, Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong will give an update on his 30-day plan to combat gun violence. Chief Armstrong is also expected to discuss new grant funding for the department.

A recently retired leader at the Oakland Police Department told ABC7 News crime got worse during his more than 20 years on the force.

Deputy Chief Chris Bolton retired from the Oakland Police department a couple of months ago. He has serious concerns about how Bay Area police departments like Oakland will be able to attract new recruits and keep them.

He talked to ABC7 Insider Phil Matier about some of the difficulties when it comes to policing today.

"Crime is up. I think police agencies are having to deal with those violent crime rises and serious crime rises," Bolton said. "In addition to the difficulties of hiring, staffing, recruiting, keeping people in the jobs."

Bolton tells Mathier he feels the anti-police rhetoric is the highest it's been since at least the late sixties.

Meanwhile, Oakland dealing with another homicide Monday afternoon.

Officers found a man who had been shot on the 1400 block of 96th Avenue. Medical personnel treated him but he didn't survive.

