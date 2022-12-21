Oakland Zoo treating critically ill mountain lion cub separated from mom

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Zoo said Tuesday it has a new orphaned mountain lion cub at its hospital.

Zoo officials wrote on Twitter that California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers brought the emaciated cub to Oakland on Monday night after a Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and called them. After waiting to see if the cub's mother returned for it, wildlife officials brought it to the zoo's hospital.

The female cub named Holly is receiving intensive care. Her bloodwork improved overnight and "she seems a bit brighter today, but still isn't standing or moving too much," the zoo tweeted.

Holly is estimated to be 3-4 months old and is considered critically ill. The hospital treated her with fluids, vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitic medication.

"Our vet staff named her Holly in honor of the holidays, said Erin Dogan, vice president of marketing and communications for the Conservation Society of California/Oakland Zoo. "We prepared a toasty warm room for her in the hospital ward, where she spent the night."

The zoo says they are hopeful but are taking it "very much day by day."

