Oakland Zoo welcomes 2 rescued Aldabra tortoises

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tortoises rescued from the illegal wildlife trade have a brand new home in Oakland.Last week, the Oakland Zoo welcomed these two teenage boys to give them medical care, and a forever home.They were confiscated from a roadside zoo in Oklahoma last year.The Oakland Zoo says the tortoises are already starting to show off their personalities -- one of the boys is shy and the other one is very interactive with the zoo's hospital staff.Tortoises can reach over 120 years old and can reach up to 550 pounds.Before accepting these two new Aldabra tortoises, Oakland Zoo has been home to six Aldabra tortoises, bringing the total number to eight. The two new males will join their new Aldabra family in a half-acre habitat.