Pets & Animals

Oakland Zoo welcomes 2 rescued Aldabra tortoises

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland Zoo welcomes 2 rescued Aldabra tortoises

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tortoises rescued from the illegal wildlife trade have a brand new home in Oakland.

Last week, the Oakland Zoo welcomed these two teenage boys to give them medical care, and a forever home.

They were confiscated from a roadside zoo in Oklahoma last year.

The Oakland Zoo says the tortoises are already starting to show off their personalities -- one of the boys is shy and the other one is very interactive with the zoo's hospital staff.

Tortoises can reach over 120 years old and can reach up to 550 pounds.

Before accepting these two new Aldabra tortoises, Oakland Zoo has been home to six Aldabra tortoises, bringing the total number to eight. The two new males will join their new Aldabra family in a half-acre habitat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandoakland zoo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dangerous, gusty winds moving through Bay Area
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Ukrainian university student finds refuge in SF after escape
Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed
'Mummified' body found in wall at old Kaiser center in Oakland
Fresno officials shed light on $400K international phishing scam
Show More
DoorDash worker: Deliveries not worth it with high gas prices
Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26
Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation
Sonoma Co. teachers to strike, prompting school closures
Police K9 that ripped off woman's scalp had similar bite in 2019
More TOP STORIES News