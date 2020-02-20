Oakland's McClymonds HS closed for chemical testing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- McClymonds High School in Oakland is closed Thursday morning while officials test for possible chemicals in groundwater around the campus, the school district confirmed to ABC7.

Students and parents were notified Wednesday night about the testing, so no one showed up to the campus.

According to the Oakland Unified School District, officials are now testing the air because of the possible chemical in groundwater.

The school district is expected to hold a press conference later in the day to provide more information on the incident.

The school is located at 2607 Myrtle Street in Oakland.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandhigh schoolhazmatschool closureschemical spill
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Suspect arrested after assault at Fremont gym, police say
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Proposal would increase Muni fares
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Show More
SFMOMA offering free admission Thursday
Uber driver fights off armed carjackers in SF
WATCH IN 60: Driver thwarts possible carjackers, Muni fares may rise
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
AccuWeather forecast: No signs of winter
More TOP STORIES News