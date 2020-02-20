Oakland's McClymonds HS closed for chemical testing

#Developing @OUSDNews now says @McClymondsHS in #OAKLAND may be closed into next week due to chemical issue, but classes could be held at another location. District will update press at 1:30 this afternoon. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/37DBr7gxkH — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 20, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- McClymonds High School in Oakland is closed Thursday morning while officials test for possible chemicals in groundwater around the campus, the school district confirmed to ABC7.Students and parents were notified Wednesday night about the testing, so no one showed up to the campus.According to the Oakland Unified School District, officials are now testing the air because of the possible chemical in groundwater.The school district is expected to hold a press conference later in the day to provide more information on the incident.The school is located at 2607 Myrtle Street in Oakland.