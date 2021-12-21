Police issue 'all clear' following shooting inside San Jose's Oakridge Mall

20/ All clear at Oakridge Mall. Officers will be at the scene for a few more hours gathering evidence and conducting the investigation.



Mall employees who need to return to secure their stores, mall management will be sending instructions. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 21, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have issued an "all clear" following a shooting at Oakridge Mall Monday night."Officers will be at the scene for a few more hours gathering evidence and conducting the investigation," police said on Twitter.San Jose police confirmed earlier there was no active shooter situation at the mall after a person was shot Monday evening.According to SJPD, the shooting at the mall was an isolated incident. They say it will take several hours to clear the mall, which is big with lots of entrances and exits.Police first received a call at 5:48 p.m. When they responded they say there was evidence a shooting occurred.It happened inside the mall, in the area of the Forever 21 store, police said.In a press conference, SJPD said there still could be an armed person or victim in the mall, "We still don't know if there's an armed suspect in there."They have not located a victim at last check.Officers are in the process of setting up a reunification center at the Home Depot parking lot on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that the incident "does not appear to involve an active shooter."The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.Police are advising shoppers to shelter-in-place if possible.SJPD will provide more updates.