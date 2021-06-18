'Escape To Alcatraz': Occupation organizer talks about life on 'The Rock' 50 years later

They occupied the former prison for 19 months, demanding that the federal government turn over the island to Indigenous Americans.
The self-proclaimed Tribe of All Nations ignited a national movement that raised public awareness of the plight of Native American Indians.
LaNada War Jack, Ph.D was one of the occupation's original organizers, she spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her time on Alcatraz, and about what the occupation meant to Native Americans.
