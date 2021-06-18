building a better bay area

'Escape To Alcatraz': Occupation organizer talks about life on 'The Rock' 50 years later

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Alcatraz occupation organizer talks life on 'The Rock' 50 years later

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the middle of the night on Nov. 20, 1969, a group of mostly young Native Americans escaped to Alcatraz, landing on the shores of Alcatraz Island, in the middle of San Francisco Bay.

They occupied the former prison for 19 months, demanding that the federal government turn over the island to Indigenous Americans.

The self-proclaimed Tribe of All Nations ignited a national movement that raised public awareness of the plight of Native American Indians.

LaNada War Jack, Ph.D was one of the occupation's original organizers, she spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her time on Alcatraz, and about what the occupation meant to Native Americans.

Watch more of LaNada, and hear the story of occupation in the ABC7 Original documentary, "Escape to Alcatraz," available now on ABC7news.com, and our streaming apps.
EMBED More News Videos

The occupation brought new life, tragic death, and a struggle for power. And in the end, it started a national debate on Native American rights that inspired generations and forever changed public opinion and changed public policy.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalcatraz islandsan franciscouc berkeleyberkeleybuilding a better bay areanative americannative american heritage monthu.s. & worldarchive videorace in americarace and culturefrom the archivemuseum of natural history
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News