Aviation expert discusses mental state of pilots in US amid Alaska Airlines incident

How are pilots' state of mental health addressed? One aviation expert helps get answers to that question.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An alleged plane crash attempt by an off-duty pilot is now raising critical questions about the mental health of pilots and the current safety standards set by the FAA.

Audio from that flight broadcasts a crew member speaking to the FAA: "OK, I'll just give you a heads up. We got the guy who tried to shut the engines down out of the cockpit. And he doesn't sound like he's causing any issue in the back right now. I think he's subdued."

Joseph Emerson, a Bay Area pilot, is facing 83 attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to shut off a plane's engines as it was heading to SFO.

He told investigators he hadn't slept in 40 hours, that he was having a nervous breakdown, and also mentioned using psychedelic mushrooms about 48 hours before the incident.

So how did this happen? And what can the U.S. do to prevent future incidents? Is this something travelers should be concerned about on the regular?

Shawn Pruchnicki, a former airline pilot who's now a professor of aviation safety at Ohio State University spoke with ABC7 News' 'Getting Answers' to talk more about the issue.

