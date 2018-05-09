Officials: 15-year-old student dead after being found unresponsive in San Ramon Valley High School pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a 15-year-old San Ramon Valley High School student has died after being found unresponsive in the school's swimming pool. (KGO-TV)

By
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say a 15-year-old San Ramon Valley High School student has died after being found unresponsive in the school's swimming pool.

Witness says a male student was initially spotted by other students at the bottom of school pool at the start of 5th period PE class, and other students and teachers jumped in the pool to help assist the student.

SKY7 flew above the school's swimming pool while police looked at a corner of it near the deep end.



Students were placed on a temporary lockdown but will be released from school at the regular dismissal time, police said.

Police said the lockdown was implemented as a precaution when the medical emergency happened but did not release further information about the victim or the nature of the emergency.

The school kept other students inside of classrooms while the situation unfolded. They were dismissed around 3 p.m., at the time classes usually end every day.

Danville police are currently investigating the incident.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swimmingpoolschool emergencyschool lockdownstudentsteacherteachersstudent safetyinvestigationinvestigationsDanville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News