Loose pet monkey in Oklahoma attacks woman and rips part of her ear off: 'It's absolutely scary'

DICKSON, Okla. -- A woman in Oklahoma says she's traumatized after she was attacked by someone's pet monkey on her own front porch.

Brittany Parker said she was sitting inside her home in Dickson, located south of Oklahoma City, when she looked out her window and noticed a monkey staring at her.

"I said, 'Oh my God, there is a monkey,' and I took a second take and I said, 'There is a monkey on the front porch,'" she recalled.

Parker said the monkey was trying to get into her house.

"The little button you push in on the screen door, he had broke it off," she said. "I was literally hanging onto my door trying to hold the door closed."

She said she called police and went outside when officers arrived. That's when she was attacked.

"He jumped up my back and landed on my head, got on my head and grabbed handfuls of hair and just ripped it out and then ripped my ear almost completely off my head," said Parker.

Police said the monkey ran off after the attack.

"As we were looking for the primate, two shots were fired," said Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan. "They did come from the area of the victim's residence. Officers went back to the house and found that a family member of the victim had shot the primate."

Parker and police said they didn't know someone in the area had a pet monkey. Witnesses said the monkey's name is Jack.

"It's scary. It's absolutely scary. Very traumatizing," said Parker, who can't work due to her injuries. She said she's going to require plastic surgery and worries about her family's safety.

"Do I let my child go outside and play and be a normal child? Or do I worry every time we step outside if we are going to be attacked by something? It is very traumatizing. It is very scary," said Parker.

There's no word on who owns the monkey but police did mention that having a monkey is not illegal.

The case has since been turned over to the district attorney's office.