2-alarm fire burns SF restaurant, fireworks might be cause: 'We could lose entire communities'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco fire department is warning the public about fireworks after crews say it could be the cause of a two alarm fire at a Mission district restaurant one day before the holiday weekend.

The fire department responded about 2:20 p.m. to a blaze the Old Jerusalem Restaurant located at 2966 Mission St.

"There are multiple bystanders who observed and heard fireworks just moments before they observed smoke and flames on the roof of this building," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, Public Information Officer at San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire started burning the apartment building next door before firefighters got it under control.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if fireworks started the fire.

"In San Francisco, fireworks are illegal for a reason, we could lose entire communities by fireworks," Lt. Baxter warns.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze.
