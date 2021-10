OpenTable feature will verify restaurant-goers' COVID-19 vaccination status

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- OpenTable is rolling out a new in-app feature that can verify a diner's vaccination status. With vaccine mandates in place to dine in at restaurants in many cities, OpenTable says the feature should streamline verification for both the restaurant and customers.OpenTable is partnering with CLEAR to use its digital verification technology.You'll have to sign up for a free account and scan a government issued ID card as well as take a photo of yourself as part of the process.