Society

Oprah goes on East Bay hike with 'Outdoor Afro' before wellness tour stop at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 14,000 will crowd into the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday to see Oprah Winfrey, during her latest stop on 'Oprah's WW 2020 Vision Tour.'

But up first, Oprah took in some beautiful sights in the East Bay on Friday and ABC7 Mornings anchor Kumasi Aaron was there when it happened.

"Kumasi! Kumasi! Kumasi! Hey! Hey! Kumasi! I love it! I love it! What a beautiful name!" exclaimed Oprah.

Kumasi was invited to join Oprah at Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland, as the former talk show host went on a hike with Outdoor Afro.

RELATED: Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW, formerly Weight Watchers, talks about 'Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour,' her own life experiences

It's a group that helps reconnect African Americans with nature.

Oprah says she just learned about the group.

"To find that you have all these beautiful like-minded people here in Oakland who feel the same is, is really kind of inspirational to me," said Winfrey.

Oprah's on tour with her partner "WW," formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's events at the Chase Center.

And you can catch more of Kumasi Aaron's exclusive interview with Oprah on ABC7 mornings, starting at 4:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandoprah winfreyhikingeventschase centerbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News