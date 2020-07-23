Health & Fitness

Why is Orange County seeing big surge in coronavirus? Experts trace spread of disease

Experts say coronavirus cases in OC started in wealthier coastal communities but now are heavily impacting lower-income inland cities like Santa Ana.
By
IRVINE, Calif. -- As Orange County deals with a surge in coronavirus cases that has given it the second-highest total among California's counties, experts are looking at where the caseloads are highest - and why.

Experts say COVID-19 first came to Orange County through the wealthier coastal communities, like Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Corona del Mar.

But now cases are highly concentrated in low-income Latino communities in cities like Santa Ana and Anaheim.

RELATED: California sees record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Newsom announces

Dr. Daniel Parker, an epidemiologist at the University of California Irvine specializes in mapping out infectious diseases.

"This started in affluent communities on the coastal area," Parker said. "These are people who may have had stronger ties to places in Europe that at the same time had epidemics going on."

At the same time, he noted, it is likely that less testing was available in cities like Anaheim and Santa Ana. So there may have been more cases that went undiagnosed at that time, leading to a greater spread.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse


He says it may be that those lower-income communities have a higher concentration of "essential workers" who have to interact with the public for their jobs, such as grocery store workers and delivery drivers.
The wealthier communities, on the other hand, may have more people who have the luxury of being able to work from home and stay away from possible contact with the virus.

Maps show the disease's progression over time, with about five ZIP codes in the county being considered the worst hot spots.

To help track the virus, UCI, the Orange County Health Care Agency and community-based organizations are training hundreds of people from the most-impacted communities to help trace the spread of the disease in their neighborhoods.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countysanta ananewport beachanaheimcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscontact tracingcoronavirus orange countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why thousands are still not getting EDD benefits
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Bay Area COVID-19 testing not equally accessible, data analysis shows
NY-level COVID-19 crisis in CA? SF expert says it's 'plausible' by early fall
The one neighborhood bearing the brunt of Marin Co,'s coronavirus cases
John Muir called 'racist' by Sierra Club
Navy vet beaten at Portland protest talks real message after video goes viral
Show More
WATCH TOMORROW: Get your EDD, unemployment questions answered
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's where you can your COVID-19 test results in minutes
CA breaks COVID-19 record, Newsom announces
CSU students required to take ethnic studies, social justice class beginning in 2023
More TOP STORIES News