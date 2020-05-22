Coronavirus outbreak: East Bay nursing home whistleblower escorted off property by police, loses job

However, the owner of the nursing home implies he was suspended for other reasons. But, the worker tells ABC7 the pressure began to build after he appeared in an I-Team report last month.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
When we first met Devaughn Greene, he didn't show his face or use his name, because he wanted to keep working with the elderly at Orinda Care Center.
But, he wanted to raise issues about the nursing home where dozens of patients and staff have been infected by a coronavirus, and at least four patients have died.
Devaughn Greene: "How could all the residents get infected when they're not moving? They're not leaving out of their rooms. They're not going nowhere."
Dan Noyes: "So, you're saying it was the employees who were spreading it."
Devaughn Greene: "Yeah, I believe it was the employees who were spreading it."
Greene complained about a shortage of personal protective equipment. In the days after that report, Greene now tells me a pressure campaign began by managers.
"Went around in the building, told everybody I did a news story against them a few weeks back, and it's been a hostile work environment ever since," explained Greene.
Tuesday, Greene says he talked to Orinda Care's manager about not getting paid for some hours he worked.
RELATED: I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
"They put me in an office to talk to the payroll lady," says Greene. "The police came, escorted me out, said we're suspended."
I-Team reporter Dan Noyes arrived within the hour and flagged down the officer who had escorted Greene out. He wouldn't answer any questions.
When we interviewed Orinda Care owner Crystal Solorzano one month ago, she said, "We feel for every single patient, every single family member that's passed."
But on Thursday, she declined to go on camera.
Dan Noyes asked her by text, "Did you discipline (Devaughn Greene) for raising concerns about Orinda Care?"
She answered, "That is most certainly not the case." Her spokesman added, "While we can't discuss personnel matters here, we can say that our first concern is always for the safety of staff and patients."
Devaughn Green tells us he had no conflicts with staff or patients, that they "laughed and joked every day," and he provided TikTok video that he and some nurses recently made.
RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
"Whistleblower laws are there to protect whistleblowers because whistleblowers are there to protect us," said employment attorney Therese Cannata.
Cannata is a top San Francisco employment attorney. She can't pass judgment on Devaughn Green's case but she says he might be able to sue for lost wages, damages, emotional distress, and to restore his reputation.
"I think in these times COVID-19, we want employees to speak out, that's the purpose of these laws, is to encourage people to speak out."
Greene's girlfriend who was a nursing assistant at Orinda Care resigned from her job because of how he was treated.
Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions