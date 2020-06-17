95-acre brush fire in Butte County burns structures, prompts evacuations, officials say

This image shows a fire burning near Oroville, Calif. on June 17, 2020. (CAL FIRE/Twitter)

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 95-acre brush fire in Butte County has burned buildings in the area and prompted evacuations, CAL FIRE and county officials said Wednesday afternoon.

CAL FIRE officials says firefighters are making "good progress" on the fire but that structures are involved.

Just before 2 p.m., officials said the fire was 50 percent contained.

The fire has prompted evacuations from 18th Street to Highway 70 from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue in Oroville.

Photos of the Nelson Fire show large plumes of smoke over the area.

An evacuation center is located at the Nelson Softball Complex in Oroville.

The fire was first reported around noon.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
'Several' nooses found on trees at Lake Merritt, Oakland mayor says
Santa Clara Co. won't be reopening salons, gyms soon
Community mourns fallen Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff sergeant
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
FBI: Etsy, LinkedIn used to make arrest in police car arson
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Show More
Contra Costa County hair salons reopen with big changes
FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn't exist
Cookie vendor overwhelmed by community support after viral video
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
CA family devastated by COVID-19 seeks lung transplant for their mom
More TOP STORIES News