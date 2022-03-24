Oscars

Oscars 2022: Final batch of presenters includes tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams

Jacob Elordi, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons and "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler will also be presenters at the ceremony.
By George Pennacchio
Academy adds tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams as presenters

LOS ANGELES -- Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin along with tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams are among the final batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Wednesday.

Also on the list is Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his role as Nate Jacobs on the hit show "Euphoria."

Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons and "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler will also be presenters at the ceremony, which returns to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27.

They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes and Zoë Kravitz, along with last year's winners Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung.

John Travolta, who may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Academy Awards eight years ago, will also hand out an award.

Key nominees for the 2022 Oscars
Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



SEE ALSO: Beyonce, Billie Eilish among those to perform at 94th Oscars in Hollywood

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
