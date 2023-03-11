Lights, camera, rain: A soggy start with new carpet color marks 95th Oscars in Hollywood

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim is in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Oscars in Hollywood, where there was one major change: the champagne carpet.

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Despite the cold and rain in Hollywood, the show must go on! ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim is in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Oscars where there was one major change: the champagne carpet. It's the first color change for the carpet since the 60s.

Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting for a third time this year, joked that the change of color symbolized "no blood will be shed" in reference to the Will Smith slap heard around the world at last year's awards.

With less than two days before the big show, crew members were putting final touches on installations, painting, and measuring and screwing visuals into place.

Media gathered from all across the globe for stand-ins with cards around their necks, making their way to different interview sets. A man wore a placard, that read, Tom Cruise. The purpose is to make sure all the blocking and lighting is just right for when Hollywood's biggest stars arrive.

No Oscars is complete without Vivianne Robinson, known as the Oscars Superfan. Decked out head-to-toe in a homemade Oscars costume, she pointed out patches made from the red carpet and emblems from the actual curtains.

The rain is expected to clear up for Oscars Sunday.

