Watch live Oscars coverage here on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown to the Oscars is on! Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for a third time. Below, you'll find a roundup of everything to know - from the date and time of the 95th ceremony, to how to watch

Everything you need to know

Go here to find out the show start time, how to watch, who's presenting and much more!

Who's nominated?

Whether your filling out your Oscar winners bracket or picking tonight's flick, go here to find nominations in all categories.

Can you predict the winners of The Oscars?

We ask you questions, you pick the winners, and we give out prizes! Go here to enter Oscars Pick'em.

How to watch the 10 best picture nominees

The clock is ticking to catch up on all the nominees before the ceremony. Go here to find out how to watch them.

What happened to the red carpet?

For the first time in more than six decades, the carpet at the Oscars will be a "champagne" color. Go here for details about why this change was made and what Jimmy Kimmel had to say (joke) about it.

But Jimmy Kimmel swore he'd never host again

He told ABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, tongue in cheek, "I lie a lot!" Go here for the full interview in which he revealed the lessons and hosting skills he's learned over the years.

So... about that slap heard 'round the world

One year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, the comic has responded in the best way he knows how: through a comedy special. Go here for details on what he had to say.

Making history

"Turning Red" is hoping to grab Oscar gold and make history at Bay Area-based Pixar. Go here to hear from director Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins.

The 95th Oscars is also being hailed as historic for Asians in Hollywood because "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads the field with 11 nominations. Go here to hear from co-director and co-writer Daniel Kwan, actress Michelle Yeoh and actor Ke Huy Quan.

Michelle Williams heads to the Oscars for a 5th time

Most of us first got to know Michelle Williams as one of the stars of TV's "Dawson's Creek." Hard to believe but that was 25 years ago. Since then, she has carved a great career in movies, earning five Oscar nominations along the way. The latest is for "The Fabelmans." Go here for an interview with her ahead of the show.

A little 'more' conversation with artists behind Oscar nominated 'Elvis'

Oscar voters couldn't help but fall in love with 'Elvis.' As the film struts into Oscar Sunday with eight Oscar nominations, director Baz Luhrmann says the whole team gave it their absolute all. Go herefor an interview with star Austin Butler and director Luhrmann.

Storytellers Spotlight

ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight highlights some of the esteemed Oscar nominees as they speak to the impact of being seen and heard.

For the latest stories and videos on the Oscars, go here.

